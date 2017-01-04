Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s Secret Double-Life Turned Home Into ‘House Of Horrors’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so awful. Beneath what seemed like a perfect marriage and success on HGTV, Tarek and Christina El Moussa were engaged in messy fights that led the breakdown of their relationship according to a shocking new report.

“It was the ultimate house of horrors,” an insider told InTouch magazine about the private lives of Tarek, 35, and Christina, 33, El Moussa‘s marriage. The couple have their own hit renovation show Flip Or Flop on HGTV and seemed to have it all. New alleged details of the pair’s insane fights and closed-door misery made headlines again as they spent the holidays apart.

Things were allegedly getting ugly between Tarek and Christina for months before the huge blowout fight that ended a phone call to the police. “It was all a façade,” an insider told InTouch magazine. “There were secrets, lies, allegations of cheating, spying on each other and screaming matches.” None of that sounds good. “Tension was high with cheating charges flying,” the source said. Yikes!

Apparently the couple were fighting for months “behind closed doors,” and Christina “had already checked out of the relationship.” Reportedly, a large part of the arguing came down to what the El Moussas were famous for: renovating. The couple bought a house that they decided to do in the Spanish-style before Christina changed her mind.

“Christina didn’t like it and wanted something more modern and blingy,” the source said, “so they ripped out what they’d done and started again.” The project was scheduled to take “about six months,” Tarek said in October, but the house was not completed for two years. Whoa! That’s a huge difference and bound to cause some disagreements, but nothing was going to save the marriage.

“They would literally fight in that house and then sit down at their computers and post everything nice for the world to see,” a source in the couple’s neighborhood told InTouch. “They were living a double life. They weren’t only working on a reality show – they were putting on a show.” That’s so crazy and sad!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think after reading about Tarek & Christina’s double life? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.