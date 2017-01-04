REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Twitter

Wow. Even the sports world is mocking Mariah Carey over her embarrassing New Year’s Eve distasted. The San Antonio Spurs’ mascot pulled his own lip sync fail during the Jan. 3 game and it was a really brutal burn. Click to watch.

You know, it’s pretty bad when even the mascots are making fun of you. The Coyote, the big furry goof for the San Antonio Spurs, didn’t hold back when he brutally trolled Mariah Carey, 46, during the Jan. 3 game with the Toronto Raptors, according to Fox Sports.

While sporting a white leotard, a fabulous furry vest and sparkly tights, The Coyote started grooving to Mariah’s “Emotions” during halftime. Of course, his lip sync fail was even worse than the one Mariah suffered on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. His mouth didn’t move at all! It wasn’t long before he completely burned Mariah, walking off in a huff – just like she did.

It’s safe to say that Mariah won’t be rooting for San Antonio when the NBA Playoffs roll around. That diss was savage, but it seemed to give the Spurs some good luck. They completely smoked the Toronto Raptors, beating Drake’s, 30, home team by nearly 40-points – 110 to 82.

It’s a shame that Mariah’s 2017 has started off as a complete nightmare, with people like Jenny McCarthy, 44, and Josh Groban, 35, calling Mimi’s meltdown a “train wreck.” Even fans got in on mocking her blunder, calling her NYE performance the “last death of 2016.” Ouch!

Initially, Mariah shrugged off the failure as no big deal, tweeting “sh*t happens…here’s to making more headlines in 2017.” It seems like she wasn’t going to let this embarrass her. However, the blame game that followed soured her mood. She reportedly thought that she was sabotaged for ratings, as she allegedly complained to the show’s techs that her earpieces weren’t working. These warnings were reportedly ignored, leading to her mistake on live television.

The show’s producers slammed these allegations as “absurd,” but Mariah took the finger-pointing one step forward. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that,” she said, throwing some ultimate shade at Ryan Seacrest, 42. Mariah is taking no producers, so The Coyote better watch his back!

What do you think about the Spurs’ mascot mocking Mariah, HollywoodLifers? Was it funny or in poor taste?

