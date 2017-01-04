Click to Skip Ad
Soulja Boy Apologizes To Chris Brown Over ‘Beef’: Hopes To Make Music After Feud — Watch

Wed, January 4, 2017 12:47pm EST by 4 Comments
The war is over! Well, at least for Soulja Boy. Soulja posted a video to Instagram on January 4, calling a truce with newly-minted enemy Chris Brown. Even better, Soulja wants to make music together! Click through to watch the shocking clip!

Soulja Boy, 26, has been rocked by the news that his beloved mother is in the hospital, and it made him realize a few things. He said in a short video posted to Instagram on January 4 that he needs to shape up for his mother’s sake, because, “I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing lately.” That includes his major feud with Chris Brown, 27, that started on January 3. Soulja wants to break bread with Chris now.

“It’s not about who starts the beefs, it’s about who ends them,” Soulja said. “…I want to make music with Chris Brown…So to all the media, all the blogs, all my homies…I apologize.” Wow! Now to wait and see if Chris responds with his own video message.

Chris Brown — See Pics 

Soulja confessed that he’s been behaving pretty erratically lately all around — not just fighting with Chris — because of his mother’s health. Don’t worry; he said that she’ll be okay! Chris and Soulja dug into each other mercilessly, with Soulja first telling the world that Chris called him up because he commented on one of ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran‘s Instagram photos. Soulja launched into him, telling him to beat him up the same way he beat up Rihanna. Dude.

Chris then threatened him in a video with guns, and Karrueche herself chimed in to say that the boys needed to leave her out of their beef. Chris responded by insulting her. It’s unclear if Chris is going to accept Soulja’s apology, but it’s certainly going to be interesting either way!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Soulja wants to make peace with Chris? Tell us in the comments!

