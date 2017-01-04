Snoop Dogg Gets In A Major Brawl At Ricky Harris’ Funeral — Shocking Video

Courtesy of TMZ

This is crazy! A brawl broke out at comedian Ricky Harris’ funeral on Jan. 3, when one of his cousins lashed out at none other than the stars’ old pal Snoop Dogg! See the insane fight and Snoop’s reaction to the drama, right here.

Wow, we never expected this! A massive fight broke out when loved ones came together to mourn the loss of comedian Ricky Harris at his funeral on Jan. 3. The most shocking part? It involved his friend Snoop Dogg, 45, according to TMZ. In an absolutely shocking video, a man can be seen lunging at Snoop in the massive crowd of friends and family. Luckily, other funeral-goers were able to stop the man before he reached the rapper.

According to TMZ, the attacker was one of Ricky’s upset cousins who lashed out at the Dogfather, calling him a “bitch ass n****.” That’s when two guys from Snoop’s entourage stepped in to take him down. Things got a little heated for a while, but eventually Snoop’s bodyguard hauled the troublemaker out of the Long Beach church.

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Luckily, Snoop didn’t let the moment ruin the ceremony, which he called “beautiful.” He posted his own video on Instagram hours after the service to reveal that he wasn’t pleased, saying “the devil is a-mother-f***cking-live! Yeah he is!” Luckily, he quickly put the fight out of his mind and honored his friend. “We had a great time, great service. Rick, your spirit lives on baby. LBC’s finest, Ricky Harris rest in paradise!” We hope that the rest of the family can put aside the drama and get some closure on a talent gone way too soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Snoop was in the wrong? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.