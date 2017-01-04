Courtesy of Instagram

Very funny, Serena Williams! We’re all DYING to catch a glimpse of the diamond engagement ring the tennis pro received from fiancé Alexis Ohanian, but she’s determined to keep us curious. For now she left us with this hilarious meme — and you’ve got to see it!

If food really is the way to a woman’s heart, Alexis Ohanian, 33, has NOTHING to worry about! Of course we don’t seriously think he proposed with a taco ring, but that’s what Serena Williams, 35, is teasing. The tennis pro gave her Instagram followers a little taste of the engagement ring she received from her hubby-to-be by posting a pic of a TACO on a band instead of a diamond. “Sneak peek,” she wrote, adding, “It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering.” Hmmm…we had no idea Serena loves Mexican food this much!

Seriously, though, we’ve been dying to see her diamond sparkler. An A-list athlete like Serena deserves a huge rock (and a million tacos on the side). TMZ actually took photos of her wedding band sans diamond, but that can’t be it, right? Serena was wearing a simple yet elegant silver band on her left finger as she stepped out to run errands in New Zealand on Jan. 2. Photographers caught her new piece of jewelry while she was texting (we can only assume she was messaging Alexis how much she can’t wait to marry him!)

Serena has probably been living in La La Land since getting engaged on Dec. 28, but she quickly had to come down from cloud nine for a tennis match! It was back to business for the multi-Wimbledon champion on Jan. 3 as she stepped onto the court to face off against French player Pauline Parmentier. Selena took home the win that day, and we hope she has many more days of winning ahead of her!

