‘Homeland’: Rupert Friend Teases Quinn In Season 6 — He’s ‘Unrecognizable’

The Peter Quinn you once knew is no more. Rupert Friend is finally speaking out about what’s next for Quinn in ‘Homeland’ season 6. He reveals in an all-new interview that Quinn is ‘basically unrecognizable’ and he did NOT ‘come back in one piece’ after that season 5 cliffhanger.

“Homeland is doing something I don’t think any TV show has done before, where you have a character in season 6 and he’s basically unrecognizable from the previous seasons,” Rupert Friend told Entertainment Weekly. “Some will say, ‘But where’s my old friend?’ But that’s not the way the world works.”

Season 5 ended with Quinn’s life hanging in the balance. He suffered a major stroke, and fans didn’t know if he was going to make it out of the season alive. Many believed Carrie (Claire Danes) was going to smother him in the final moments of the season 5 finale to put him out of his misery. Thankfully, Quinn is alive, but he’s a changed man.

“Peter has been to hell and come back, and not necessarily come back in one piece,” Rupert continued. “He’s not really even sure if his life is one that’s worth living.”

Rupert also noted that showrunner Alex Gansa told him that Quinn would meet his end in season 5. “Showrunner Alex Gansa actually called me and said, ‘Listen, thanks for all your hard work and that’s the end of Quinn,” he told the outlet. Things changed, of course, with Alex realizing that there was “more interesting way to end” the season.

Honestly, we’re just glad that Quinn is alive. This journey is likely to bring out a hell of a performance in Rupert, and we can’t wait to watch. Homeland season 6 premieres Jan. 15 on Showtime.

