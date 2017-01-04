Rihanna ‘Still Hurting’ Over Drake Split: Wants A New Man To Make Her Forget Ex

Instagram

Rihanna isn’t over her major breakup from Drake, as the rapper’s romance with Jennifer Lopez heats up, and now she wants a new man so she can move on, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. We have the scoop, here.

Rihanna, 28, definitely has “love on the brain” these days — and a LOT has to do with her heartbreaking split from Drake, 30. But does she have a new man already? “Rihanna has been dating quietly, sometimes hanging with Travis Scott,” our insider reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “But she really wants to find someone special to make her forget all about Drake. Rih is ready to be treated well, by someone who really cares about her.” We totally hear that, and we couldn’t agree more!

As we previously told you, Ri is totally looking for a new man after she heard about Drake and Jennifer Lopez‘z extreme PDA at their Winter Wonderland Prom on Dec. 29. “It’s a new year and with that, Rih’s going to be a new woman,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She refuses to fall for the same tired lines and getting her feelings and heart-broken by men who proclaim they love her but their actions don’t match. No more f**k boys. Out with the old and in with the new!”

Meanwhile, Drizzy and J.Lo have been fueling rumors of their sexy new romance, even spending New Year’s Eve together gambling in Las Vegas! They’ve also spent numerous romantic nights together in her posh Bel Air mansion! While we’re happy for this sexy new couple, we also hope Ri finds a good man of her own this year.

