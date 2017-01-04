Rihanna Furious At Drake For Flaunting Jennifer Lopez Romance

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Rihanna is furious at her former flame Drake, since he keeps flaunting his new romance with Jennifer Lopez, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The Barbadian beauty thinks he’s got ulterior motives when it comes to parading around his latest squeeze!

Rihanna, 28, is a self-pronounced savage, so of course she doesn’t like getting played. The singer’s NOT too pleased about the way her ex Drake, 30, has been parading around his hot, new romance with Jennifer Lopez, 47. “RiRi’s really angry with Drake. It feels like he’s flaunting his relationship with J.Lo, knowing it would hurt Rih, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything he’s done since their split has been cold-hearted. They’ve always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings. Drake said such sweet things to her, but now Rih feels like they were all lies.”

Meanwhile, things between Drizzy and J.Lo have definitely been heating up, as the two even spent New Year’s Eve 2017 together. The rapper hosted and performed at Hakkasan in Las Vegas and Jennifer got a front row seat in the VIP section! It seems like he’s totally focused on his new leading lady as he allegedly dissed Rihanna at the star-studded soirée. During his 40-minute set, the rapper started performing “Work,” his 2016 hit with RiRi, but then stopped the song with a revealing message. “That was the vibe for 2016,” he told the hyped up crowd, according to US Weekly. Fans were quick to speculate his next “vibe” would be more directed towards J.Lo!

Jennifer and Drake seemingly confirmed their blossoming romance by kissing at a Winter Wonderland party in Los Angeles on Dec. 29. Shortly before that, RiRi allegedly unfollowed J.Lo on Instagram over Christmas weekend, which could add more fuel to the fire. Looking ahead, Rihanna is ready to keep it moving, since she’s got her own sky-rocketing career and personal life to focus on in 2017. As we previously reported, “It’s a new year and with that, Rih’s going to be a new woman,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Out with the old and in with the new!”

