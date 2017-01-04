Rihanna’s Trainer Shares 6 Easy Tips To Get Toned Like The Singer In 30 Minutes A Day

REX/Shutterstock

Making healthier choices in the new year doesn’t have to be tough! Rihanna’s trainer recently revealed six quick tips to follow for a lean body like the singer — including three tummy-toning moves. Click ahead to read what she had to say.

We seem to have the same New Year’s resolution every year to get in shape. But kickstarting (and continuing with) an exercise and diet routine can be hard. To help us all ease our way into slimming down and toning up, Rihanna‘s trainer Ary Nunez shared her easiest tips in the Jan. 16 issue of Star magazine.

1) Drink More Water: “Always drink more water than you think you need,” Ary said. “The more hydrated you are, the better you will look and feel.”

2) Train Like A Celeb: Not only is it important to adopt a positive attitude about working out and keeping a balanced diet, but Ary says you should aim to work your way up to exercising five days each week. “For a strong base, you need to work out at least five days per week, combining strength, cardio and flexibility,” she says of getting a lean, toned body like Rihanna.

3) Make A Playlist: To keep you motivated while you work, Ary says music is a must. Her playlist includes songs from Rihanna (duh!), The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Post Malone.

4) Clean Up Your Diet: “Have a healthy, balanced diet that is filled with fruits, vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats,” Ary told Star. “I love the Siete tortillas with avocado, hummus and some greens,” she explained of one of her healthy faves.

5) Upgrade Your Workout Wear: If cute workout wear is what will motivate you to get to the gym, Ary is all for it. “Give me some Nike tights and watch me speed,” she said of her own preference, also noting that she loves Rihanna’s Puma Fenty Creepers.

6) Workout Like RiRi: For a flat core, Ary shared three quick moves you can do. First, complete 32 reps of full-range sit-ups with your hands in prayer to the sky. Next, complete 16 reps of rotating sit-ups with your hands in prayer at chest level. Then, complete “sitting-straddle isometric hold for 32 seconds and repeat three times,” she says.

HollywoodLifers, will you be following any of Ary’s tips as you get fit in the new year?

