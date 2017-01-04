Ray J Jokes About Kim Kardashian On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: You Might Know My ‘D***’

Courtesy of Channel 5/REX Shutterstock

No shame in his game! Ray J proudly joked about his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian on the Jan. 3 episode of ‘Celebrity Big Brother!’ During his candid intro montage, he said with a smile, ‘You might know me for my d***!’ Here’s the scoop.

Ray J, 35, isn’t done boasting about his X-rated connection to Kim Kardashian, 36. Shortly after arriving on Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother, the rapper brought up his famous ex during his intro montage on the Jan. 3 episode. Addressing their infamous sex tape, he crassly joked, “You might know me for a lot of things – music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k,” he said, while laughing heartily. “People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket… Y’all still j**king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!”

What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about)..see you soon London — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

I'm still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

Ray J didn’t stop there, continuing his brag-fest by making his entrance as his jam “I Hit It First” played in the background. As we all know, the 2013 track talked about Kim’s rise to fame, her famous romances and her current marriage to rapper Kanye West. Even though the KUWTK star didn’t address Ray’s crude remarks, her BFF Jonathan Cheban did have a few choice words for her former flame. Taking to Twitter on Jan. 3, he wrote, “What a loser #CBB (you know who I’m talking about)” adding, “I’m still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK.”

We’re also guessing Ray’s new wife, Princess Love isn’t too proud of his recent remarks! The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot on Aug. 12, taking the next step in their relationship after a three-year romance. Meanwhile, Kim made her triumphant return social media on Jan. 3, after a long break from the spotlight following her Paris robbery. She treated fans to an adorable “family” pic featuring Yeezy and their kids, proving she’s in a better place. It’s clear she‘s moved on!

