Puppy Bowl XIII Lineup Revealed: Meet The Adorable Dogs Competing This Year

Courtesy of Animal Planet

The Super Bowl may have the best athletes in the NFL, but the Puppy Bowl has puppies! One is clearly the winner, and animal lovers are psyched for ‘Puppy Bowl XIII.’ The lineup for the Feb. 5 event has been revealed so get to know all these cute furry fluffballs.

For Puppy Bowl XIII, it will be a clash between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. However, the real winners will be the fans, as 78 puppies will compete in this year’s event, happening on Feb. 5 (the same day as Super Bowl 51.) It’s a cute-overload and the gallery of this year’s contestants is almost too much to handle.

The year’s lineup includes doggies with such names as Alexander Hamilpup, Bebop, Buddy Love, Button, Nikita, Nyquist, Parfait, Peanut and Puddles. Here’s hoping Puddles, a Cocker/Shih-Tzu mix, doesn’t live up to her name. That would be at least a 15-yard foul. Talk about “Intentional Grounding.” Yikes.

Now, even before Puppy Bowl XIII airs, they might have found the game’s MVP. The 2017 Puppy Bowl will have the biggest representation of disabled dogs ever, including Lucky, a three-legged, 15-week-old mixed breed dog.

“Lucky has probably a little more fear and anxiety than the other dogs, so being in that group was daunting,” Dan Schachner, a six-time Puppy Bowl referee, told USA Today. (Spoiler Alert: The Puppy Bowl was filmed in Oct. 2016.) While Lucky was teamed up with her brother, Ricky, she found “a little more confidence, and she was able to run around with more pep in her step.”

“We would’ve liked to have seen a little more action,” said Dan. “[M]aybe (for her to) score touchdowns or get involved in some plays — but just the fact that Lucky was on the field was a success.”

Along with Lucky, Puppy Bowl XIII featured Doobert, a deaf dog, and Winston, a sigh-and-hearing-impaired pup. Thankfully, Lucky and Doobert have since been adopted, so they’ll be watching their Puppy Bowl performance from their forever home.

The Puppy Bowl will also feature the Kitty Half-Time show, which will also include rabbits, guinea pigs, Muffin the chinchilla, Orlando the screech owl and Meep the African Gray Parrot, according to ShowBiz Junkies. Will this half-time show rival the one put on by Lady Gaga, 30, at Super Bowl 51? Fans can tune into Animal Planet on Feb. 3 at 3 P.M. ET / 12 P.M. PT to find out.

Are you excited to watch the Puppy Bowl, HollywoodLifers? Which dog is your favorite? Are you going to watch this instead of the Super Bowl?

