Ciara, Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman & More Celebs Giving Birth In 2017

While some stars are expecting success and happiness in 2017, these lucky ladies are expecting something MUCH sweeter — babies! With the likes of Natalie Portman & Ciara giving birth to baby #2 in the new year, others, like Amanda Seyfried & Katherine Heigl are sporting pregnancy bumps for the 1st time! Click here to see our favorite celebs who are due this year.

There’s no question 2017 will be a memorable year for these expectant moms! From first-time parents like Lauren Conrad, 30, and Amanda Seyfried, 31, to stars like Natalie Portman, 35, and Ciara, 31, who are already onto their SECOND bundles of joy, we can’t wait to meet these celeb’s newest little ones throughout the upcoming months! And while 2016 saw MANY exciting births (think Blake Lively, 29, Mila Kunis, 33, and Kerry Washington, 39), 2017 is already on a similar path.

After Ciara tied the knot with NFL player Russell Wilson, 28, back in July, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the two became pregnant! After all, Russell himself revealed to People magazine at the time that he was definitely looking forward to starting a family with his lady and wanted to have “a bunch of kids” — aw! So it was really no shock when on her 31st birthday, Oct. 25, Ciara revealed the happy news via Instagram.

Natalie announced her pregnancy in a much different way — by stepping out with a sizable baby bump while attending the premiere of her film Planetarium at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8! One month later, the star OFFICIALLY confirmed she was expecting on NBC’s The Tonight Show. “Everyone thinks I’m about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have MONTHS to go,” the star laughed while talking to show host Jimmy Fallon, 42.

Amanda approached her pregnancy reveal in a similar way when she showed up to the Givenchy press launch for the brand’s new Live Irrésistible fragrance sporting a clear baby bump! Just days later, on Dec. 2, the Mean Girls alum gave fans a second look at her new curves when she stepped out in NYC wearing a black sweater that accentuated her belly! “The only thing that I can’t tolerate is body odor,” she admitted to People magazine of her heightened sense of smell.

Another star who had a memorable pregnancy reveal was Lauren when she announced on New Year’s Day that she and her hubby William Tell, are expecting their first child together! The former reality star shared the CUTEST sonogram pic of her bun in the oven while telling fans that 2017 will be the “best year yet.” Aw! We could not agree more.

