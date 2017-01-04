Paul Ryan Stops Congressman’s Son From Dabbing In Photo-Op — Hilarious Video

REX/Shutterstock

This is ridiculously hilarious! Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was completely caught off guard when a teenager tried dabbing during a very important photo-op. Check out this video of the oblivious Paul trying to figure out what the heck is going on!

House Speaker Paul Ryan, 46, just must not be that cool. The Wisconsin Republican totally cramped a teenager’s style when he killed his attempt to pull off dabbing in an important pic on Jan. 3. The teenager was set to be included in a family portrait with his newly sworn-in father, Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, when he started bringing his arm toward his face.

Now, all of us in the know are aware that the boy was totally about to dab, but Paul obviously did NOT understand what was happening. “Do you want to put your hand down?” the newly re-elected Speaker asked the boy. “Are you going to sneeze?” OMG, we are dying over here thinking about how confused Paul must have been not knowing about the Internet’s dance craze and fave move of NFL player Cam Newton. After the photo was taken, the teenager is heard telling the speaker, “Don’t worry about it.” Okay, you’re going to have to give us a minute to collect ourselves.

Later that day Roger announced that his son had been duly punished for his attempt to get one past Paul. “Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He’s grounded,” Roger tweeted. Paul himself took to Twitter to comment on the interaction. “Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though,” he tweeted. Lucky for that kid he seems to have found it funny!

