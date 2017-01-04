Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! A new report is claiming that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a top secret wedding over the Christmas holiday, and now they are officially man and wife!

Is Miley Cyrus, 24, finally Mrs. Hemsworth? It is being reported that the “Bangerz” singer and her longtime on-again/off-again love, Liam Hemsworth, 26, tied the knot in a very private ceremony inside their own home in Malibu, California, reports Life & Style.

“They secretly got married at their Malibu home,” a source close to the couple shared with the magazine. “It was very psychedelic and hippie-esque, exactly what you’d imagine a Miley Cyrus wedding to be!” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for Miley and Liam regarding this report.

More details about the alleged wedding include that there were only “10 loved ones” in attendance, and that “it was all spur of the moment.” A source added, “Liam and Miley really love each other and have talked about tying the knot for so long, they decided to just go for it.”

“They wrote the vows themselves,” the source revealed. “There were touching words about how they were each other’s soul mates.” Aw! For the ceremony, Miley and Liam reportedly had soft chants playing in the background, incense burning, and Christmas lights strung up. Yes, that does sound exactly like we would expect a Miley Cyrus wedding to be!

As if all of this wasn’t adorable enough, Miley “couldn’t help but get very emotional,” adding that she definitely “teared up” during the top secret event. Interestingly enough, she posted a picture of Liam’s relatives on Instagram and referred to them as her “in-laws” — sparking rumors that the pair might have had a secret wedding.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Miley and Liam got married over the holidays? Comment below and let us know why or why not!

