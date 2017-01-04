Image Courtesy of FOX

Hours after it was announced that Megyn Kelly would be leaving Fox News for NBC, the TV correspondent addressed the news on her live show. In a lengthy, emotional statement, Megyn explains why she decided it was time to go — and how much she’ll cherish her experience on primetime.

Megyn Kelly, 46, has said goodbye to Fox News and the hundreds of thousands of viewers who watch her show every night, The Kelly File. At the very end of the January 3 episode, Megyn confirmed she was leaving and worked hard to keep her composure as she explained that she never wanted to lose the “human connection” she felt with the viewers every night.

“Finally tonight, a personal and professional note from me to you. After more than a dozen years at Fox News I have decided to pursue a new challenge. This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you. All of you. Those who write me the lovely handwritten notes asking about my kids, and even those who very rarely complain on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a presidential debate,” Megyn joked, making things lighthearted for just a moment.

She continued, “Now, I don’t actually know most of you so perhaps it’s not true love, but it’s the kind of feeling that makes one feel connected to another human being. And that after all is why I believe we’re here: human connection. The truth is, I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children who are seven, five, and three. So I’ll be leaving Fox News at the weeks end and starting a new adventure, joining the journalists at NBC News who I deeply admire.”

“I’ll be anchoring a daytime show there, along with a Sunday night news magazine, and you’ll see me there on the big nights, too, for politics and such,” Megyn confirmed, explaining her new role to the viewers. “I am very grateful to NBC for this opportunity, and I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here. I have grown up here and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for. The Murdoch family has been kind, and good to me at every turn, and my colleagues are like a second family to me. So I will miss them, and this show, and you. And I hope our human connection continues, albeit over a different line.”

Megyn ended her announcement with a simple but kind gesture to her viewers, saying: “Thank you for watching. With love.”

