Say it ain’t so! Meek Mill has been flirting with ‘L&HH’ star Tommie Lee following his alleged split with Nicki Minaj, according to a new report. This shocking development comes after the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart, fueling breakup rumors!

Meek Mill, 29, is dating a new, unexpected celebrity in 2017 and it’s none other than Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee, 32, according to a shocking report from MediaTakeOut. The rapper allegedly parted ways with his leading lady, Nicki Minaj, 34, shortly before Christmas and has already found a replacement! Adding more fuel to the split rumors, Tommie was seen posting in his comment section on Jan. 3, while he was doing a live recording. A comment from her verified account read, “Meeeeekkk!” Insiders told the publication their relationship is still in the beginning stages! “Yes, [Tommie]’s seeing Meek, it’s still early but she sees potential for something serious.”

Tommie was previously dating Scrapp DeLeon from L&HH, but she’s allegedly been single and ready to mingle since their rocky split. Meanwhile, Meek and Nicki have been facing their own fair share of breakup rumors, especially after they were spotted spending New Year’s Eve 2017 apart. The “Anacoda” rapper hosted a star-studded event at E11VEN in Miami before the countdown and she wasn’t wearing the diamond rings he gifted her. At the very same time, Meek was performing at Dream Nightclub in South Beach, meaning they didn’t celebrate with a midnight kiss. However, we still have our hopes up for these two, since they made each other so happy!

As we previously reported, “Nicki will choose her career over Meek at the end of the day. He’s getting on her nerves but she also loves him,” a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She really thought Meek would be her baby daddy and she can’t quit him.” Nicki can’t see herself with anyone else, but she’s still hoping for a few changes. Our source explained, “Things are very strained but it’s not over yet. The next few weeks are going to be very telling.” We’ve got our fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek is actually over Nicki or is that not possible? Let us know!

