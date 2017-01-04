‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown Terrified Of Being Gay: It Was ‘My Biggest Fear’

Instagram

‘Sister Wives’ star Mariah Brown is opening up about her fear of being gay after she bravely came out to her fans and family. We have all the details, here.

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown, 21, totally shocked fans when she came out as being gay on the Jan. 1 episode of the hit show, and now she’s opening up about just how truly terrified she was to do so. “It was something I was so scared of in myself,” she told PEOPLE. “If you were to ask me my biggest fear, it would have been to be gay. I remember being in church, and they talked about how being gay was bad. But none of that came from my parents. It was from church and the people I was around. One bishop told me gay people were selfish. People say they try to ‘pray away the gay,’ but I wouldn’t even let myself think the word. I just wouldn’t even go there.”

Mariah explained that it wasn’t until she began visiting colleges and met a gay tour guide that she found the strength to be proud. “That was sort of the start of realizing this is okay,” she admitted. “My whole life I tried to shut it out. I was finally letting myself be real. I had this image I had to uphold, and when I started letting that go, I realized I didn’t have to be the person I thought I had to be.”

Fortunately, all her fans were more than supportive when Mariah came out. As we previously told you, she called a meeting and told her father, Kody Brown, biological mother, Meri Brown, 45, and three other mothers — Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — that she’s gay on the show. While Meri cried when she heard the news, Mariah received SO much support from her fans on Twitter after the episode, tweeting, “Wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. Thank you thank you thank you.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about what Mariah said? Let us know below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.