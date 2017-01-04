Courtesy of Instagram

Is Margot Robbie adding to her squad? Apparently, the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress is pregnant with her & her husband Tom Ackerley’s 1st child, according to a new report, and if the rumors are true, we could NOT be happier for the star! Find out what we know here.

Omg — could Margot Robbie, 26, really be pregnant with her first child? A new report from Star magazine claims that she is! How exciting is THAT? After all, the alleged pregnancy COULD be why she and her longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley, rushed down the aisle late last year in a top-secret wedding ceremony!

“A pregnancy wouldn’t come as a complete surprise,” a source for the mag revealed. The insider also reportedly shared that the newlyweds let it slip to their friends in London that they’re eager to start a family! “It’s no secret that Margot always wanted to be a young mom with three or four kids running afoot — it’s just that no one thought it would happen so quickly.”

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

But while Margot and Tom have only been husband and wife since mid December, the two actually met back in 2013 while filming the World War II drama Suite Franchise in France. They have reportedly been together ever since — aw! We can only imagine how sweet their nuptials must have been. After all, the couple wed in Australia, which was a dream of Margot’s.

While Tom apparently longed to get married in his native UK, they decided on Australia because “The Gold Coast was somewhere she always wanted to get married,” according to The Daily Telegraph. Why? “It’s where she was raised as a kid on her grandparents’ farm.”

Sparking even more pregnancy rumors, Margot’s wedding dress easily could have hidden a tiny baby bump, as it was a bohemian style featuring a ribbon tied at the waist with a flowey bottom. Hmm, we wouldn’t be surprised if Margot and Tom announced they’re expecting at some point this year!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Margot is actually pregnant? Would you be surprised if she made the announcement later this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.