Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy: ‘DWTS’ Pros Welcome 1st Child — A Boy

SO exciting! Peta Murgatroyd has given birth to her & her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s 1st child together, and we can only imagine how thrilled the ‘DWTS’ couple must be! The two welcomed a precious baby boy and already they are TOTALLY in love with the little guy. Get all the exciting details here.

OMG! Peta Murgatroyd, 30, is a brand new mom! The blonde dancer gave birth to a sweet baby BOY on Jan. 4, making both herself and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36, first-time parents! And while Peta has admitted her pregnancy came as a total surprise, there’s no question she and Maksim are already obsessed with their little bundle of joy. Talk about an exciting time! The dancer gave birth to her son in New York, and she and Maksim named the little guy Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy. How adorable is THAT?

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

Fans knew the couple’s tiny dancer was coming soon, as Maks had shared a video of them apparently en route to the hospital in the dark early a.m. hours. “Hoping for a very smooth delivery for Peta and hope Maks doesn’t pass out! Best of luck to a very healthy little guy and God Bless you all,” he said. Later, he posted a photo of Peta in her hospital bed touching up her mascara getting ready for the big delivery!

Peta, who’s a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, was actually in the early stages of pregnancy during season 22 of the hit reality show. Although she ended up winning the entire season in the end, Peta told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in December that being pregnant while shooting was ANYTHING but ideal. In fact, she said it was downright challenging.

“I was pregnant for eight weeks out of the 10 weeks [of filming] — it was really challenging,” Peta told us. “I would walk into the dance studio and have these hot flashes and tell them to open up all the doors and windows because I was sweating.”

The star continued, “It obviously wasn’t the most viable thing to deal with when you’re on the show… I was taking toilet breaks literally every hour. The exhaustion of the whole thing was incredible, I would take naps in between dancing rehearsals!” But obviously all of that was totally worth it in the end as now Peta and Maksim are parents! SO precious. Congrats again, you two!

