Miley Cyrus Never Wants To Divorce Liam Hemsworth: Marriage Will Be ‘Forever’

It’s nothing but bliss in Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth’s perfect relationship, but even if things get tough after they marry she’ll always stay with him. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how when she finally ties the knot with her Aussie sweetheart, it will be forever.

Things couldn’t be better between Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, and the new year might see the two of them team up on a film AND a marriage! “She wants to do some more movies in 2017 and would love to work with Liam. It could be a romantic thing, a comedy or something that they play as characters who hate each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she actually would want to do that before getting married because she is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going. She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever.”

Miley has such amazing role models in her parents Billy Ray, 55, and Tish, 49, who tied the knot in Dec. 1993 and have been together ever since. Being married for 23 years is an incredible accomplishment, especially in a show business family. Liam’s parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth have been wed for over three decades, so both Miley and Liam have such great examples of how to maintain a happy marriage. Miley already calls Liam’s family her “in-laws” so while they may not be legally married yet, they might as well be.

The pair looked happier than they’ve ever been during the 2016 holiday season, showing off adorable selfies celebrating the holidays both as a couple and with their families. Miley and Liam even spread good cheer to others, visiting a children’s hospital in San Diego Dec. 27 to brighten the day of the brave teenage patients there. They capped off 2016 with an adorable midnight kiss that the singer shared with her two million Instagram followers.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will finally get married in 2017?

