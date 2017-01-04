Lee Brice: Country Star Expecting 3rd Child With Wife Sara — We’re ‘Thrilled’

Courtesy of Lee Brice Instagram

Aw — Lee Brice is going to be a dad…AGAIN, and of course the country crooner is completely pumped about adding to his family-of-five! Revealing that he, his wife Sara, & their two sons are “so excited,” Lee also shared that their littlest one is due come summertime — get all the precious details here!

Lee Brice, 37, and his wife of nearly four years, Sara, are expanding their family! And you better believe the “Love Like Crazy” singer is beyond psyched to add another kid to their bunch! After all, the two lovebirds are already proud parents to brothers Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” Lee shared with People magazine. “Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.” Aw! Talk about an exciting way to start the new year. Lee and Sara tied the knot back in April 2013, a little over a year after the singer proposed in Key West, Florida.

Best friends… Part II A photo posted by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:29pm PST

At their wedding, their first dance was to his hit song “I Don’t Dance,” which he wrote for his wife — how romantic is THAT? “It’s the most personal thing I’ve written ever,” Lee previously told the publication of the song. “It was for my wife for our first dance at our wedding. And it wasn’t even supposed to be really a song on the record. It was nothing about that, it was just for Sara.”

We can only imagine how thrilled these two are about welcoming baby number three into their lives! After all, Lee has been vocal about how much he loves fatherhood, writing on his website in 2013, “I can’t stand being away from Takoda. He needs his daddy. I’ve gotten to the point where my family means everything to me.” Congrats again, you two!

