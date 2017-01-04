Kylie Jenner Mocked By Fans For Getting Her Own Birthday Wrong On Calendar — Crazy Pic

Twitter

This is nuts! Kylie Jenner was mocked by her fans after she forgot her own birthday on the calendar! We have the wild pic, and all the details, here.

Whoops! Kylie Jenner, 19, has NOT been having a good few days in thew new year! First, a VERY personal post accidentally went up on her app that detailed how she “spoils” BF Tyga by using sex toys and massages, saying she didn’t write it. And now she’s being joked at by fans after she seemingly forgot her very own birthday! The Lip Kit maven released her sexy new 2017 calendar, and in the month of Aug. there’s a pic of Kylie rubbing a birthday cake on her breasts, according to TMZ. But the craziest part is that she wrote “20th birthday” on Aug. 20, ever though her actual birthday is Aug. 10!

Needless to say, her millions of fans on Twitter took noticed and freaked out! “Excuse me why is your birthdate WRONG on my calendar,” one fan tweeted. “THAT’S NOT YOUR BIRTHDAY,” another fan wrote. Seriously, this is SO crazy! Girl, how could you forget your own birthday!?

As we previously told you, January has NOT been an easy month for Kylie so far. She was, understandably, SO angry after the sexual post went up allegedly without her approval on her app. “Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore,” she tweeted on Jan. 3. “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie forgetting her own birthday? Are you just as shocked as we are? Let us know below.

