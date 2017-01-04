Kylie Jenner & Tyga’s Secret Xmas Wedding In Front Of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Life & Style

Are congratulations in order for Kylie Jenner and Tyga? The couple allegedly tied the knot over the holidays, according to a new report! Click through for all the juicy details on their alleged winter wedding, attended by her whole family — even Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna!

Kylie Jenner, 19, may already be a married woman! The makeup magnate allegedly said ‘I do’ to boyfriend of two years, Tyga, 26, in a secret ceremony and reception at her Hidden Hills, California mansion. “The wedding was very low-key and organized at the last minute. They only invited family and a couple of close friends because they wanted to keep it very private,” a source told Life & Style magazine.

That family allegedly included Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian, 30, and his fiancée, Blac Chyna, 28! You know, Tyga’s ex-girlfriend? This family is so complicated. It seems crazy that Kylie would opt to have an intimate wedding at home, while sisters Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kim Kardashian, 36, had insanely opulent ones broadcast on TV.

Don’t worry; you’ll still get to see Kylie and Tyga tie the knot. Kylie already promised her mother, who was reportedly apprehensive about the sudden nuptials, that she’d have a huge wedding that could be filmed in 2017, according to Life & Style‘s source.

That means we’ll get to see what a Kylie wedding looks like! Hopefully when they get married for the second time, it will be just as magical as the first, which was apparently pretty special. Kylie was apparently tearing up when they exchanged vows, according to the source. Aww! She had to keep it together, though; she was reportedly wearing a white Balmain dress, and there’s no way she was going to get mascara tears all over that baby!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga got married in a secret ceremony? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

