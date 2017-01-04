Kylie Jenner’s Butt Looks Bigger Than Ever In Sexy Fishnet Swimsuit — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

If you got it, flaunt it! Kylie Jenner is never shy about showing off her assets on social media, and she was at it again on Jan. 3, putting her backside on full display in a sexy, one piece swimsuit. She’s totally giving her big sis, Kim Kardashian, a run for her money with that booty!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her bestie, Jordyn Woods, enjoyed some sunny January weather in the best way possible — outside in their bathing suits, of course! The gals nailed their beachy look on Jan. 3, rockin’ matching, mesh swimsuits, with Kylie’s lined in lime green and Jordyn’s lined in neon orange.

In one sexy pic, the ladies pose on lounge chairs, with the reality star on her knees, pointing her butt toward the camera and putting it on full display. She gives the camera a sultry glare in the photo, with her long, dark hair cascading down her back. Super hot! Another shot shows the besties in a shallow pool, with Kylie leaning over the edge on her knees, once again showing off her thin figure and curvy backside.

The 19-year-old obviously looks great in these pics, but they do have fans questioning if she got any work done to plump up her derriere. “Where can I get those implants?” one commenter asked. “lol Tyga must not like those lil cheeks she had.” Another added, “Butt injections…come on people just like her lips.”

Kylie hasn’t commented on the butt implant rumors, although just a few months ago, she slammed reports she had her breasts done, chalking her larger-looking boobs up to it being ‘that time of the month.’ Still, fans have been buzzing recently that she must have had work done — after all, her chest really is looking bigger than ever these days. What do you guys think?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s fishnet swimsuit? Is it totally sexy…or way too revealing?

