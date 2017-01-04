Kylie Jenner Posting Hot Booty Shots For Tyga: Makes Her Feel ‘Good’ How He ‘Desires Her’

Image Courtesy of Instagram & YouTube

Kylie Jenner has outdone herself lately with an influx of super sexy booty pics! Whether it’s from her bathroom or a vacay in Mexico, she’s always snapping. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tyga is the reason she shows off the goods so much. Check it out!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is now almost as famous for her booty as her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, especially since she’s become fond of posting tons of photos of her perky derriere. So why exactly does she share so many butt pics? Is it for the followers? For the fame?! Apparently it’s much simpler than that.

“Kylie isn’t just posting for her fans, a lot of these pictures she takes for Tyga,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves turning him on and a super big booty is his thing, it really gets him hot.” Him and every other rapper!

“Kylie loves winding him up, it makes her feel good to be desired,” the source continued. Apparently there’s much more to her treasure trove of photos, and what we see only scratched the surface. “She sends him pictures of herself all the time but putting it up on social is a more public way to excite him. He gets off knowing all these dudes are looking at that — and it’s all his.”

Tyga proved to guys everywhere that Kylie’s booty is not up for grabs (except by him) on Jan. 4, when paps snapped a pic of Kylie sitting on the edge of a pool while on vacation in Mexico while Tyga wrapped his arms around her and grabbed a handful of bum! That’s one way to send a message!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kylie should be posting all of those butt pics for Tyga? Let us know what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.