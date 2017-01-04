How To Get Kylie Jenner’s Flat Abs — Eat Her Exact High-Protein Breakfast

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

We’re majorly envying Kylie Jenner’s body for 2017, and now, you can copy her EXACT breakfast for flat abs like the star.

Protein is so key in your diet. It won’t cause you to bulk up — instead, it will help you stay fuller, longer, create lean muscles and help you shed pounds.

Kylie Jenner wrote on her app the exact high-protein breakfast she makes every day.

She wrote: “I’m sure you guys can tell from my Snaps, but I’m pretty damn domestic. I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast. I make the same meal every morning because it’s amazing and it’s T’s favorite. He always asks for it! It’s so easy, anyone can do it!!!”

Kylie broke it down:

“MY 3 MAIN INGREDIENTS:

+ Jennie-O turkey breakfast sausage patties

+ Eggs

+ Pre-cooked rice

HOW I DO IT:

I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it’s well-done … and voila! Seriously, that’s it. If you want a little extra flavor, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage. Enjoy!!!”

Kylie also recently revealed that she drinks this yummy fruit smoothie every morning — delish!

This egg, sausage and rice breakfast has around 10 Weight Watchers points — most women get around 28 a day. It’s high but would keep you full for a long time! You could also cut out some points by switching out white rice for a whole-wheat grain. Weight Watchers was just named the best diet for weight loss in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Kylie Jenner’s breakfast?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.