Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne & Pharrell Williams To Star In New Chanel Campaign

REX/Shutterstock

Karl Lagerfeld selected some of his favorite muses to front the ad for the launch of the Gabrielle bag — and we can’t wait to see the cool campaign! Can you?

Another season, another Kristen Stewart Chanel campaign — and we couldn’t be happier about the news! The actress has been tapped by the French fashion house for the campaign for the Gabrielle bag, a new silhouette that debuted during the Spring/Summer 2017 show — and she isn’t alone! Along with KStew, the campaign will also feature Caroline de Maigret, Pharrell Williams, and Cara Delevingne — she’s clearly in good company! Lensed by Karl Lagerfeld, we can’t wait to see the bag make its stylish debut with some of his fave faces.



Cara Delevingne, Sofia Richie & More Model In Chanel Show — See Them Rock The Runway

Kristen is no stranger to the label — in fact, she has starred in a slew of both fashion and beauty campaigns for Chanel since 2013, is a prominent fixture in the front row at fashion shows, and often rocks the label on the red carpet. Pharrell and Cara also fronted Chanel’s Paris-Salzburg collection and we cannot wait to see them team up once again in the name of Chanel.

The bag is sleek and chic, offering up multiple ways to rock the statement accessory — and we can’t wait to see how these four faces make the look their own in the new campaign once it debuts on April 3. According to the press release from the fashion house, the versatility is bound to come alive in the shoot as each character will make the look their own — the bag can adapt to every personality, situation or mood. Leave it to Karl to enlist his faves!

Are you excited to see the new Chanel campaign come April? Let us know in the comments below!