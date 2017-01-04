REX/Shutterstock

Back to business! Slowly but surely coming out of her shell, Kim Kardashian made a rare public appearance on Jan. 4 — just one day after making her epic return to Instagram. The reality star rocked some seriously ripped jeans, and we’ve got the pic right here!

Her jeans might be distressed, but Kim Kardashian, 36, is looking better and better each day! The reality star has A LOT on her plate right now with the Kanye West, 39, divorce rumors (plus she’s still recovering from the Parisian robbery that took place during Paris Fashion Week), yet none of that drama seemed to matter on Jan. 4. It was back to business for Kim who stopped by the Bel-Air Hotel in ripped jeans and an oversized black hoodie to attend a work meeting.

Staying true to her newfound low-key lifestyle, Kim was spotted walking around Bel-Air in a super casual outfit. Her jeans and sweatshirt were baggy, and she opted for a natural look with her makeup. Even while dressing down, she still looked incredibly beautiful! As part of her social media return, Kim took a picture of her fashion-forward jeans on Snapchat, simply writing, “Torn.” We hope that was just a reference to her pants, and not to her marriage!

Trying to shake off those nasty divorce rumors, Kim’s been posting SO many adorable videos and pictures of her family. We can’t tell if it’s a ploy to defend her seemingly rocky marriage, or if she’s simply in the sharing mood. Kim shared a post of herself passionately smooching Yeezy (a VERY good sign), but then she went ahead and took out his last name from her Twitter account (VERY bad sign). We’re all really confused at this point, but hopefully things are better behind closed doors than they are in public!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Kim coming out of her shell?

