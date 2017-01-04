Kim Kardashian Desperately Trying To Convince Kris Jenner ‘Everything Is OK’ In Marriage

REX/Shutterstock

Caught in a little white lie? Kim Kardashian is desperately trying to convince Kris Jenner that ‘everything is OK’ in her marriage to Kanye West, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. But is she buying what her daughter is selling? Find out, here!

They say momma knows best, but Kim Kardashian, 36, is trying to pull the wool over Kris Jenner‘s, 61, eyes. “Kim has been trying to convince her sisters and mom that everything is OK between her and Kanye [West],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Around the holidays, while Kanye was busy working out and going to the movies alone, Kim was spending more and more time away from him at Kris’ home. She’s been getting advice on how to keep her family strong while defending Kanye‘s behavior and stability.”

Kris doesn’t need to be a psychic to sense a strain between her daughter and the rapper. We have to give the Selfish author props for trying to cover the cracks in her marriage, but it doesn’t seem to be fooling anyone. Kim returned to Instagram on Jan. 3 by posting an adorable family pic with Kanye, North, and Saint. It’s the first photo she’s shared since the horrific Parisian robbery that went down during Paris Fashion Week, and it could have been an assuring moment, if she hadn’t removed “West” from her last name that same day.

It lasted only for a split second, but fans all over the world noticed that Kim deleted Kanye’s last name from her Twitter and Instagram account. She went from “Kim Kardashian West” to simply “Kim.” Whether or not it was a branding decision, the internet exploded with speculation that she and the hip hop star are inches away from divorcing. The bootylicious beauty is back to being Mrs. West on social media — but for how long?

