Kim Kardashian Takes Her First Selfie Of 2017 After Returning To Social Media — See Pic

There we go! Kim Kardashian is easing herself back into the world of social media one baby step at a time. But the biggest move she’s made so far may also be the simplest — taking a selfie. That’s right, Kim has posted her very first selfie of 2017 and it is show-stopping!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has proven that she’s still the queen of social media with the amount of crazy attention her first Twitter and Instagram posts in a LONG time have gotten. Because Kim stopped posting after her robbery in Paris on Oct. 3, 2016, we have been jonesing for a behind the scenes look at Kim’s life for months now.

And while the family videos and pics she’s shared starring her hubby, Kanye West, 39, and little ones, North, 3, and Saint, 1, have been absolutely adorable, it was Kim’s very first selfie of the year that had us jumping for joy!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the perfect pic to Snapchat on Jan. 4 and we just have to say the queen was FLAWLESS. Kim took the snap while sitting next to her mama, Kris Jenner, 61, in what we assume is one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s luxury vehicles.

Kim is wearing a low cut black top with a gorgeous black blazer, sporting the same lip ring she donned at her family’s Christmas Eve bash. She looks absolutely poised and graceful as she flashes her signature gaze and shadowy eyes at the camera while making things a little playful by holding up the peace sign.

Kris sits next to her lovely daughter wearing a classy black and white ensemble and smiling subtly. These two sure bring their selfie A-game! Kim captioned the shot, “first selfie of 2017 w my mama.” Let’s hope it’s definitely not the last!

