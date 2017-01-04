Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Why His Family’s Worried About Their Romance

Snapchat

Oh no! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going strong as a couple, but now HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that his family is nervous about their sexy romance! We have the scoop, here.

“Tristan [Thompson]‘s living the life! He’s an NBA champ. He’s having an amazing season and he’s dating one of the hottest girls in reality TV. But his family and close close friends are worried Khloe [Kardashian]‘s spoiling him with all her fancy and expensive gifts,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A $100,000 watch. A diamond bracelet! While those gifts are nice, that’s not Tristan’s style. He’s very humble. He’d never buy those type of items for himself. His family taught him how to save his money and not indulge in frivolous spending and they simply want him to remain that sweet, humble and selfless man and not get caught up in the glitz and glam and look at me likefstyle that dating Khloe comes with.”

Still, the sexy couple shows NO signs of slowing things down! As we previously told you, they rang in the new year together and flaunted some major PDA as the clock struck midnight! In the sexy Snapchat that they shared, Tristan leaned into KoKo to kiss her and she had the biggest smile on her face! SO cute!

As we EXCLUSIVELY told you on Dec. 25, as the couple’s romance heats up, Khloe is being welcomed in his NBA team’s, the Cleveland Cavaliers, family! As for who is most excited to welcome KoKo into the Cavs fam? “It’s becoming very apparent to everyone in Cleveland, including LeBron James‘ wife Savannah [James], that Khloe is here to stay,” an insider told us.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tristan’s family being worried about his hot romance with Koko? Let us know below.

