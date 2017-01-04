Khloe Kardashian Confirms Kim Is In A ‘Much Better Place’ After Robbery: ‘Time Does Heal’

REX Shutterstock

This is such a relief! Khloe Kardashian said her sister Kim ‘had to redefine her priorities’ after her frightening robbery in October. She also shared the helpful New Year’s advice she gave the rest of her family.

This is so good to hear! Khloe Kardashian, 32, said her sister Kim Kardashian West, 36, is slowly coming back after her horrific robbery at gunpoint back in October. Kim definitely took a back seat in the last few months of 2016 after her ordeal in Paris and her husband Kayne West’s, 39, hospitalization.

“I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities,” Khloe shared on her app. That makes sense. Getting robbed at gunpoint would totally shake anyone up. “Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now. So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”

It’s so great to see Khloe supporting her sister and Kim recuperating at her own pace. Khloe also shared some words of wisdom for the other members of her family. She praised Kourtney, 37, for her ability to balance her time between kids and herself. “Sometimes women can lose their sense of identity because life tends to be all about the kids. But I love that Kourt finds time for herself too.” Yes! Me-time is so important.

Khloe does hope Kourt finds some more time to share her talents though and added she “would also love for Kourt to take on a project that’s all her own. She’s so talented, so I think it would be great for her to do something related to interior design or another one of her hobbies.” We’re all for more of Kourtney’s amazing design aesthetics!

Khloe also hoped Momager Kris Jenner, 61, finds some time herself in the new year. “I don’t know how she does it. I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month. She needs to have time that’s just for her.” Aw! It’s sweet to see how much Khloe shared her appreciation for her mom. She also thanked Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 35, and said, “he keeps her so balanced.”

HollywoodLifers, are you relieved Kim is feeling better and has her family around her? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.