Khloe Kardashian: ‘I’m In Love’ With Tristan Thompson — Her Sweet Confession

2017 is already Khloe Kardashian’s year! The reality star confessed that she’s ‘in love’ with Tristan Thompson, and this is ‘the happiest’ she’s been in years! Read her adorable message here!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is on top of the world right now, and she can’t hold it in any longer! The Revenge Body star confessed that she’s “in love” with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25, on her app/website recently, and it’s the cutest message we’ve ever seen! “I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too,” Khloe wrote on her app. “I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.” Awe!

Just before that, Khloe spoke about how happy she has been. “I always want to go into every year being happy and having a seize-the-day type of mentality. At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years. It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year,” she said. You go, girl!

In the long app/website post titled, “A personal Note For The New Year”, Khloe admitted that she has “pulled away a little,” and for good reason. “So much tough sh*t has gone down in my family over the past year that I’ve removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what’s important in my life,” she said. And we don’t blame her. It’s no secret that the Kardashians had a tough year in 2016. Kim was robbed a gunpoint in Paris in Oct., Kanye was hospitalized after a series of odd actions on his Saint Pablo Tour in Nov. 2016, and Rob and Blac Chyna’s relationship was an emotional rollercoaster for the entire family.

True to form, the stunning star said that “bulls–t and people’s opinions don’t f–king matter in the long run.” But now, she’s doing what she needs to do for her. The outspoken Kardashian revealed that she doesn’t need to put her entire life out there for the world to see, and that the normalcy about her relationship with Tristan is something she enjoys.

That’s why from now on, Khloe will “do things a little more selfishly” in 2017. In simple terms, if she doesn’t want to do something, then she’s not forcing herself to do it. She gushed over Tristan once more when she confessed, “If I want to be in Ohio and do nothing, then that’s what I’m going to do. Life is too short and too precious to not do what makes YOU feel the happiest.” Tristan, as you may know, is a valuable starter for the Cleveland Cavaliers and resides in Ohio, where Khloe spends a lot of her time now.

Khloe and Tristan have been going strong since Sept. 2016, although she’s only recently admitted that the two are indeed more than friends. After Khloe’s been flying to Cleveland to support her man court side at Cavs games, it seems like they’ve been spending every waking moment together. The couple most recently rung in 2017 together in Miami where Khloe posted adorable photos of she and Tristan locking lips and dancing together. We have to say, Khloe and Tristan are one of the best things to come out of 2016!

