Kanye West is back! The rapper is hard at work on his new Yeezy Season 5 line, according to a new report, Jan. 4! Ye’s apparently feeling ‘much better,’ after his Nov. 2016 hospitalization. But, will an epic fashion week debut be in his future? Here’s what we know!

New year, better Kanye West? The 39-year-old has been working on his Yeezy Season 5 line, according to Page Six, Jan. 4, and that’s not all! He’s also “launching another apparel line,” a source told the site. WOW!

Ye’s last New York Fashion Week show in 2016, was the subject of negative reviews due to alleged dehydrated models in the summer heat. So, could he be returning to fashion week to debut Season 5? Well, although fashion reportedly remains a top priority for Kanye, it’s unclear if he will show off a Yeezy collection at NYFW in Feb.

Kanye has apparently been hard at work on Yeezy Season 5, but he’s not letting his work interfere with his ongoing recovery after being hostpialized in Nov. 2016, according to the site. “He’s been trying to not take as many meetings,” Page Six reported, adding that Kanye “sounded great” when he spoke to their source. In fact, Ye’ apparently said “he was trying to put less stuff on his schedule and be a little bit more restful.” That’s amazing!

Ye’ was released from UCLA Medical Center Nov. 30, 2016, after a 9-day stay for alleged sleep deprivation and extreme exhaustion. However, it was reported that the rapper suffered an alleged psychotic breakdown. But, it has not been confirmed he has ever suffered from any type of mental illness.

Since his release, Kanye has been out and about and he looks great! The rapper even took a trip to NYC to visit President-Elect Donald Trump, 70. However, he wasn’t seen with wife, Kim Kardashian, 36, for quite sometime, which led many to think they were headed for a divorce. Rumors started to swirl that Kim just couldn’t take Kanye’s behavior and she simply had enough by the end of 2016. Ye’s meeting with Trump and his neglect toward Kim, among other things were the reported reasons Kimye were at the center of divorce buzz, until Jan. 3.

Kim took to her website and app Jan. 3, to shut down the split rumors with a sweet family video, where she smooched Kanye multiple times and it was so cute. The footage showed Kimye and their adorable children, North, 3, and Saint West, 1, from the past several months, including the weeks after Kanye’s hostpialization. She also returned to Instagram the same day to post a sweet family photo. We’re so glad Kimye are returning to their normal routines. We missed you both!

