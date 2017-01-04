Jonathan Rhys Meyers: ‘Dracula’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Fiancée — A Baby Boy

REX/Shutterstock

Congrats to Jonathan Rhys Meyers & his fiancée Mara Lane! Just three days after announcing her pregnancy via social media back in December, Mara gave birth to her and her acting hubby’s very 1st child! And you’ll never believe what they named their precious baby boy! Get all the exciting details here.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 39, is a dad! The actor, whom you may recognize from TV shows Dracula and The Tudors, entered the world of parenthood on Dec. 15 when his fiancée Mara Lane, gave birth to their firstborn — a son, according to E! News. Mara reportedly did not go to a hospital to have her son, as she gave birth in the comfort of the couple’s home with a midwife. As for their little one’s name? They named their infant boy Wolf Rhys Meyers — how’s THAT for a unique moniker?

Mara surprised fans in December when she posted a series of baby bump pics to her Instagram account, revealing her pregnancy to the world! “#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord 🙏🏻🙌🏻😇#SantaBelly 🙊😂,” Mara captioned the first adorable snap, which showed herself comparing bellies next to a man dressed as Santa Claus. Aw! Even crazier, just three days after that pic was posted, Mara gave birth!

#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord 🙏🏻🙌🏻😇 #SantaBelly 🙊😂 A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

The actor and the British film producer began dating in 2014 and got engaged that December. At the time, a source told the media outlet that they were super excited to start their lives together. “They have been together since January,” the insider revealed to E! “They are so in love. He is in a great place and Mara and Jonathan really complement one another. He is healthy and happy.” SO sweet!

“Thank you for the opportunity to be a Mummy, Sweetheart! #ILoveYou #ManCrushMonday #MCM everyday for me,” Mara captioned a Dec. 12 black-and-white Instagram pic of her and Jonathan taken on the Vikings set. Looks like they couldn’t be happier about being parents. Congrats again, you two!

