Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Flaunts Huge House, Maserati & More After Release From Prison

Maybe nice guys do finish last. Since his release from prison, sexy felon Jeremy Meeks has basically become a celebrity! He’s now the proud owner of a huge mansion, a Maserati, a modeling contract and MORE! See pics of his reformed lifestyle, here.

From rags to riches! Life has CLEARLY been good to Jeremy Meeks since his release from prison nine months ago. In that short time period, he’s managed to land a successful modeling career, which comes as no surprise to us considering how ruggedly handsome he looked in his mug shot. The ex-felon showed off some lavish purchases (probably thanks to that modeling gig) like a sleek Maserati, a ginormous mansion, and, his most priceless gifts of all — a wife and three kids! Jeremy has seriously turned his life around, but that same ol’ bad boy persona is still making us drool.

God is good A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

What’s ironic is that Jeremy gained international fame without lifting a finger, all thanks to that sexy mug shot. Ladies around the world seemed to only care about those captivating blue eyes rather than his sketchy criminal activity. When Jeremy was arrested in 2014, police seized four weapons from him — a M-4 knockoff, a bolt-action rifle, a handgun and pistol-grip, pump-action shotgun. Bad boys are hot and all, but this guy was seriously dangerous!

Paying no mind to his obvious passion for carrying firearms, Jeremy’s mug shot went rival on Facebook within seconds, gathering more than 22,000 likes. “Oh my goodness, he’s more attractive than half of the Calvin Klein models I’ve seen,” one user commented. “Too bad he’s chosen that lifestyle — so much potential with those looks,” another wrote. Clearly his good looks didn’t go to waste after all. That dude is a full blown model now!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe how much Jeremy’s life has changed since prison?

