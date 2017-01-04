Jennifer Lopez Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker She Claims Threatened Her

REX

So scary! Jennifer Lopez got a restraining order against an alleged stalker who she claimed threatened her repeatedly! We have all the frightening details, here.

This is crazy! Jennifer Lopez, 47, got a restraining order granted on Jan. 4 after she claimed a man has been repeatedly stalking her, according to TMZ. The pop star filed documents remarking that Timothy McLanahan has followed her from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for her All I Have residency show, and that he’s also sent unwanted flowers and and mail. She also claimed that he has already been arrested for coming to her L.A. mansion unwanted and trespassing.

Not only that, but the “On the Floor” singer’s bodyguard also claimed in the documents that Timothy is a transient who has previously been arrested for firearms violations and threats. The singer in court said that she is not only afraid for herself, but also for her twins! Seriously, we cannot even imagine how horrified she must be.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order, mandating that the man must stay 100 yards away from Jennifer and her family. Meanwhile. we just hope that her new man Drake is staying by her side 24/7 during this scary time for her. As we previously told you, he is very serious about his love for her! “He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic. For Jen, actions speak louder than words, so she’ll be really happy if he follows though. But if no, she’s cool with that too.” We are SO thrilled to hear this.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about J.Lo getting a restraining order? Are you as scared as we are? Let us know below.

