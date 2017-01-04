Drake & Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship Is ‘The Real Deal’: They’ve Gotten Serious ‘Fast’

It’s no secret that things are heating up quickly between Drake and Jennifer Lopez, and it’s not just for publicity, according to a new report. The music superstars reportedly have genuine feelings for one another — and their relationship is totally for real!

Many fans are still questioning whether or not Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are just hanging out because they have a collaboration in the works…but a new report claims that’s definitely not the case! “[They’re] the real deal,” an insider tells Us Weekly. The pair have not only spent time in the studio lately, but they’ve been out and about together on several occasions. “They’ve gotten close fast,” the mag’s source claims. “[She] gets really excited to see him.”

Things have definitely been heating up between these two in recent weeks. Speculation of their romance began when they posed for photos together at her Vegas show in the beginning of September. However, at that time, it was only reported that they were collaborating professionally. Then, he was spotted at her show again, and they took a cuddly selfie together on Dec. 28, which really got people talking.

The two all but verbally confirmed their romance on Dec. 29, when they attended a makeshift prom together and were caught on video kissing, grinding and slow dancing. Then, Jen showed up to Drake’s New Year’s Eve gig in Las Vegas — even though she’d cancelled her own appearance in Miami just days before for “family time.” They were also photographed gambling together on New Year’s Day.

There’s still speculation that this could all be a giant publicity stunt for whatever music these two have coming out, but their connection definitely seems real to us!

