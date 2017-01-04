Image Courtesy of Rubio Real Estate/REX Shutterstock

Washington, DC, better make room for another Trump! Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have chosen a $5.5 million mansion in the luxe neighborhood of Kalorama, according to a new report! Click through to see pics of where they’re reportedly going to live for the next four years!

Ms. Trump goes to Washington! Ivanka Trump, 35, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 35, are moving their family into a swanky mansion in Washington, DC, according to Washington Fine Properties co-owner William F.X. Moody, who spoke to Washingtonian magazine. The couple have reportedly chosen a $5.5 million, six bedroom mansion located at 2449 Tracy Place, NW, according to separate sources; William would not disclose the address of her new home.

Their luxe home is apparently in the posh Kalorama neighborhood, which, funnily enough, puts them less than two blocks away from where the Obamas will be living post-White House, reported Washingtonian. Awkward! Looks like there won’t be too many friendly neighborhood barbecues. It’s unclear when Ivanka and Jared decided to move to the nation’s capital, but the house sold on December 22. It’s also unknown if they’re the buyers of the property, or if they’re renting the mansion from the buyer. Either way, it’s pretty fancy!

Their house is pretty incredible. The white and blue colonial-style home boasts seven bathrooms along with all those bedrooms, and huge, spacious rooms with modern accents. The stone walls out front are a nice touch. Moving to DC puts weight to the rumors that Ivanka and Jared will have roles in President-Elect Donald Trump‘s administration. Ivanka is reportedly getting her own office in the White House in the quarters traditionally reserved for the first lady. Jared, who served as an advisor on Donald’s campaign, is also in the running for an advisory role in the White House.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ivanka and Jared’s new home is awesome, or over the top? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.