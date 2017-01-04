Pregnant Irina Shayk Tries To Cover Baby Bump In Oversized Hoodie — See New Pics

FameFlyNet

Hot mama! While Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have yet to confirm that they’re expecting their first child, the model tried her best to cover her growing baby belly in a giant hoodie Jan. 3. We’ve got the pics right here!

It’s going to be interesting to see how long Irina Shayk, 30, can keep on hiding her belly as her rumored pregnancy continues. The stunning model stepped out in Los Angeles Jan. 3 for a day of retail therapy, and made sure not to give the paparazzi any hints that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 41. She dressed down in a giant oversized hoodie that made sure to overwhelm her mid-section in comfy fabric while giving a little excitement to the look in black and blue leggings with fun star prints all over them.

Tongues have been wagging ever since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping in Paris Nov. 30, where the normally scantily clad model was sent down the runway in looks that totally hid her belly. The news of her possible pregnancy broke almost immediately after that and it’s been non-stop bump watch ever since. She’s done nothing to squash the news that she’s got Bradley’s baby on board, always going out in loose fitting clothes as opposed to the usual curve-hugging outfits she normally was seen in before word of her pregnancy broke.

Bradley’s a super private guy so we can see how he doesn’t want a big public deal made out of his of becoming a first time dad, but c’mon! These are two of the most gorgeous people in the world and their baby will no doubt be the cutest child in all of Hollywood! With Irina’s super lean model figure, she’s not going to be able to get away with wearing big baggy clothes for very much longer before it’s totally obvious she’s preggers!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bradley and Irina will every confirm her pregnancy? Or will they let her growing belly do the talking for them?

