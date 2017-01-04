Bella Thorne V. Halsey: Who Flaunted Their Underboob Better In Crystal Crop Top?

REX/Shutterstock

Now that’s a lot of underboob. Bella Thorne seemed inspired by Hasley’s crystal-encrusted top as both stars left little to the imagination in the same exact Bryan Hearns silhouette — but who wore it better? VOTE!

It is safe to say that 2016 was totally the year of finding new ways to strategically flaunt your assets! After all, who needs a plunging neckline if you could flaunt your sideboob and underboob? The celeb set totally had us turning heads as they continued to show off, and I think we can expect to see even more boobage in 2017. Just look at Halsey and Bella Thorne, 19, who both braved their chest in the same exact Bryan Hearns top.

All anyone was talking about after the 2016 MTV VMAs was Halsey’s performance with The Chainsmokers. Aside from the fact that it was totally hot, so was the songstresses’ new look as she debuted extensions and one of her sexiest looks to date, going braless beneath her crystal Bryan Hearns crop top and narrowly avoiding a nip slip in the sexy silhouette. She rocked the top with a matching pair of trousers that featured the crystals down the side of each leg.

VMAs Best Dressed

While Halsey, 22, totally rocked the look, she also served up endless style inspiration for yet another daring style star — Bella Thorne! Bella looked edgy and cool as she offered up her own personal take on the silhouette, pairing it with lace-up white jeans as her multi-colored locks added to the rocker vibe of the look. A silver jacket draped over her shoulders and pointy pumps finished off the outfit.

Not only did Halsey and Bella sport the same top, but Kylie also sported it during her calendar shoot. Rocking underboob is a major commitment and we don’t suggest trying the trend at home, but what do you think? Which star rocked the tiny crop top better — Bella or Halsey?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.