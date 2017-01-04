Governors Ball Lineup: Lorde, Wiz Khalifa & More Set For 2017 Music Festival

New York City’s biggest music festival lineup has arrived. Governors Ball isn’t until June but the list of singers hitting the stage is now out, and tickets go on sale this week; with this list, we have a feeling they’re going to go fast!
The official Twitter account for Governors Ball tweeted out the announcement on Wednesday:
While this year doesn’t have Kanye West or Drake, there are a ton of huge names we can’t wait to see. Tool is headlining, playing their first New York performance in 11 years, plus Childish Gambino will hit the stage — and for those of you who don’t know, that’s the stage name for Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover. Three-day tickets and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 6 at 12EST. You can get tickets here!
Here’s the full lineup:
Tool
Chance The Rapper
Phoenix
Childish Gambino
Lorde
Flume
Wu-Tang Clan”
Wiz Khalifa
Logic
Cage The Elephant
Marshmello
Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker
Beach House
Schoolboy Q
Air
The Avalanches
Rae Sremmurd
The Head And The Heart
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Franz Ferdinand
Banks
A$AP Ferg
Local Natives
Majid Jordan
Mac Demarco
Rüfüs Du Sol
YG
Parquet Courts
Charli XCX
Bleachers
Royal Blood
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Danny Brown
Kehlani
Michael Kiwanuka
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Skepta
Saint Motel
The Strumbellas
Francis And The Lights
Stormzy
Gryffin
The Range
Dua Lipa
EDEN
Zane Lowe
The Orwells
Judah & The Lion
MUNA
Arizona
SAINt JHN
Michael Blume
Jessie Reyez
Lo Moon
Kaiydo
Roosevelt
Barns Courtney
Blossoms
Ron Gallo
Welles
Mondo Cozmo
Tkay Maidza
Jenaux
VANT