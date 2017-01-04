Governors Ball Lineup: Lorde, Wiz Khalifa & More Set For 2017 Music Festival

REX/Shutterstock

New York City’s biggest music festival lineup has arrived. Governors Ball isn’t until June but the list of singers hitting the stage is now out, and tickets go on sale this week; with this list, we have a feeling they’re going to go fast!

The official Twitter account for Governors Ball tweeted out the announcement on Wednesday:

tickets on-sale this friday, jan 6th @ 12pm est – very limited early bird & advance priced tix available pic.twitter.com/4MfFaNZNn0 — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 4, 2017

While this year doesn’t have Kanye West or Drake, there are a ton of huge names we can’t wait to see. Tool is headlining, playing their first New York performance in 11 years, plus Childish Gambino will hit the stage — and for those of you who don’t know, that’s the stage name for Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover. Three-day tickets and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 6 at 12EST. You can get tickets here!

Here’s the full lineup:

Tool

Chance The Rapper

Phoenix

Childish Gambino

Lorde

Flume

Wu-Tang Clan”

Wiz Khalifa

Logic

Cage The Elephant

Marshmello

Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker

Beach House

Schoolboy Q

Air

The Avalanches

Rae Sremmurd

The Head And The Heart

Tove Lo

Phantogram

Franz Ferdinand

Banks

A$AP Ferg

Local Natives

Majid Jordan

Mac Demarco

Rüfüs Du Sol

YG

Parquet Courts

Charli XCX

Bleachers

Royal Blood

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Danny Brown

Kehlani

Michael Kiwanuka

Warpaint

Car Seat Headrest

Skepta

Saint Motel

The Strumbellas

Francis And The Lights

Stormzy

Gryffin

The Range

Dua Lipa

EDEN

Zane Lowe

The Orwells

Judah & The Lion

MUNA

Arizona

SAINt JHN

Michael Blume

Jessie Reyez

Lo Moon

Kaiydo

Roosevelt

Barns Courtney

Blossoms

Ron Gallo

Welles

Mondo Cozmo

Tkay Maidza

Jenaux

VANT