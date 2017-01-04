Click to Skip Ad
Golden Globes Parties: A Guide To The 2017 Pre & Post-Show Bashes

Emily Longeretta Wed, January 4, 2017 12:00pm EST by Emily Longeretta Add first Comment
Golden Globes Parties 2017
Image Courtesy of Golden Globes
Golden Globes weekend is almost here, and along with the awards and the fashion during the show, the pre and post-parties are just as talked about. So here’s your guide to when and where all the weekend celebrations will be held.

Wednesday, Jan. 4
Moët Moment Film Festival Kickoff: Doheny Room
Celebs you’ll see: Gina Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard

Thursday, Jan. 5
W Magazine Best Performances Bash with Audi at 7:30PM: Chateau Marmont

Friday, Jan. 6
The AFI Awards at 12PM: The Four Seasons Hotel

O.J. Made in America Cocktails at 6PM: Chateau Marmont
Who you’ll see: Ron Howard, R.J. Cutler, Marcia Clark

Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards at 6:30PM: Avalon Hollywood
Who you’ll see: Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Ruby Rose, Luke Bracey

CAA Pre-Globes Party: Catch L.A.

Saturday, January 7

Film Independent Spirit Award Nominee Brunch at Boa Steakhouse
Who you’ll see: Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae

BAFTA Tea Party at 2PM: Four Seasons Hotel

Paramount Nominees Cocktail Party at 5PM: Chateau Marmont

Sunday, January 8

Amazon Studios After-Party at 8:30 PM: Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton
Who you’ll see: Manchester by the Sea cast, Transparent cast

Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration at 4PM: The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton
Who you’ll see: expect stars of The Americans, Atlanta, The People V. O.J. Simpson, Deadpool, Jackie and many more

HBO Post-Awards Party at 8:30PM: Circa 55 restaurant, Beverly Hilton poolside

NBCUniversal After-Party at 8:30PM: Beverly Hilton parking garage rooftop

Warner Bros & InStyle After-Party at 8:30PM: The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton
Who you’ll see: Anyone who’s anyone will pop in

The Weinstein Company & Netflix After-Party at 9PM: 9900 Wilshire Blvd at Merv Griffin Way

CAA After-Party at 9PM: Sunset Tower, West Hollywood

WME Nominees After-Party at 9PM: Chateau Marmont

Jimmy Fallon’s After Party: TBA Location
Who you’ll see: It’s Fallon, so expect Saturday Night Live alum to pop in at any time

