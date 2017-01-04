Golden Globes Parties: A Guide To The 2017 Pre & Post-Show Bashes

Golden Globes weekend is almost here, and along with the awards and the fashion during the show, the pre and post-parties are just as talked about. So here’s your guide to when and where all the weekend celebrations will be held.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Moët Moment Film Festival Kickoff: Doheny Room
Celebs you’ll see: Gina Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard
Thursday, Jan. 5
W Magazine Best Performances Bash with Audi at 7:30PM: Chateau Marmont
Friday, Jan. 6
The AFI Awards at 12PM: The Four Seasons Hotel
O.J. Made in America Cocktails at 6PM: Chateau Marmont
Who you’ll see: Ron Howard, R.J. Cutler, Marcia Clark
Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards at 6:30PM: Avalon Hollywood
Who you’ll see: Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Ruby Rose, Luke Bracey
CAA Pre-Globes Party: Catch L.A.
Saturday, January 7
Film Independent Spirit Award Nominee Brunch at Boa Steakhouse
Who you’ll see: Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae
BAFTA Tea Party at 2PM: Four Seasons Hotel
Paramount Nominees Cocktail Party at 5PM: Chateau Marmont
Sunday, January 8
Amazon Studios After-Party at 8:30 PM: Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton
Who you’ll see: Manchester by the Sea cast, Transparent cast
Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration at 4PM: The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton
Who you’ll see: expect stars of The Americans, Atlanta, The People V. O.J. Simpson, Deadpool, Jackie and many more
HBO Post-Awards Party at 8:30PM: Circa 55 restaurant, Beverly Hilton poolside
NBCUniversal After-Party at 8:30PM: Beverly Hilton parking garage rooftop
Warner Bros & InStyle After-Party at 8:30PM: The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton
Who you’ll see: Anyone who’s anyone will pop in
The Weinstein Company & Netflix After-Party at 9PM: 9900 Wilshire Blvd at Merv Griffin Way
CAA After-Party at 9PM: Sunset Tower, West Hollywood
WME Nominees After-Party at 9PM: Chateau Marmont
Jimmy Fallon’s After Party: TBA Location
Who you’ll see: It’s Fallon, so expect Saturday Night Live alum to pop in at any time
