Golden Globes Parties: A Guide To The 2017 Pre & Post-Show Bashes

Image Courtesy of Golden Globes

Golden Globes weekend is almost here, and along with the awards and the fashion during the show, the pre and post-parties are just as talked about. So here’s your guide to when and where all the weekend celebrations will be held.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Moët Moment Film Festival Kickoff: Doheny Room

Celebs you’ll see: Gina Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard

Thursday, Jan. 5

W Magazine Best Performances Bash with Audi at 7:30PM: Chateau Marmont

Friday, Jan. 6

The AFI Awards at 12PM: The Four Seasons Hotel

O.J. Made in America Cocktails at 6PM: Chateau Marmont

Who you’ll see: Ron Howard, R.J. Cutler, Marcia Clark

Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards at 6:30PM: Avalon Hollywood

Who you’ll see: Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Ruby Rose, Luke Bracey

CAA Pre-Globes Party: Catch L.A.

Saturday, January 7

Film Independent Spirit Award Nominee Brunch at Boa Steakhouse

Who you’ll see: Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae

BAFTA Tea Party at 2PM: Four Seasons Hotel

Paramount Nominees Cocktail Party at 5PM: Chateau Marmont

Sunday, January 8

Amazon Studios After-Party at 8:30 PM: Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton

Who you’ll see: Manchester by the Sea cast, Transparent cast

Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration at 4PM: The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton

Who you’ll see: expect stars of The Americans, Atlanta, The People V. O.J. Simpson, Deadpool, Jackie and many more

HBO Post-Awards Party at 8:30PM: Circa 55 restaurant, Beverly Hilton poolside

NBCUniversal After-Party at 8:30PM: Beverly Hilton parking garage rooftop

Warner Bros & InStyle After-Party at 8:30PM: The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton

Who you’ll see: Anyone who’s anyone will pop in

The Weinstein Company & Netflix After-Party at 9PM: 9900 Wilshire Blvd at Merv Griffin Way

CAA After-Party at 9PM: Sunset Tower, West Hollywood

WME Nominees After-Party at 9PM: Chateau Marmont

Jimmy Fallon’s After Party: TBA Location

Who you’ll see: It’s Fallon, so expect Saturday Night Live alum to pop in at any time

