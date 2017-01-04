Golden Globes 2017: Why There Might Not Be An ‘In Memoriam’ This Year

Courtesy of Golden Globes/REX Shutterstock

It’s hard to imagine that any awards show celebrating Hollywood could come and go without honoring the many stars that died in 2016, but that’s exactly what might happens at the Golden Globes, a source told HollywoodLife.com. Here’s why!

So why wouldn’t the Golden Globes celebrate the lives of the mass amount of stars claimed by 2016? It turns out that that just isn’t what they do! “The Globes have never done an ‘In Memoriam’ like other shows,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That doesn’t mean that they may not make an exception because sooo many talented artists died this year, but it’s not likely.

The Globes aim to be a big fun party to celebrate art, and even a regular “In Memoriam” would bring down the mood. However, this year would be more depressing than ever with fallen stars like Alan Rickman, David Bowie, George Kennedy, Prince, Alan Young, Anton Yelchin, Gene Wilder, Robert Vaughn, Florence Henderson, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, just to name a few!

Even if the first big award show of the season doesn’t do anything to honor these important artists, that doesn’t mean they won’t be memorialized by many other shows. The Oscars will certainly do an “In Memoriam,” as well as the SAG Awards, the Emmys and many, many more, so don’t worry if you were concerned that these stars wouldn’t get their due.

There’s also a chance that the Golden Globes will do individual tributes from some of the biggest stars or directors, like Garry Marshall, Carrie and Debbie. We’ll just have to tune in to NBC On Jan. 8 at 8pm EST to find out what they decide to do!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that the Golden Globe Awards should break their tradition of not having an “In Memoriam” to honor the surplus of deceased stars in 2016, or should they stick to the script? Let us know!

