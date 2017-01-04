‘Girl Meets World’ Cancelled By Disney After 3 Seasons: ‘Our Show Is Over’

Image Courtesy of Disney Channel

Ugh. This is the saddest news EVER. After a lot of back and forth between writers and actors on the series’ fate, it has just been revealed that ‘Girl Meets World’ will NOT return to the Disney Channel for a fourth season, the show tweeted on Jan. 4. Excuse us while we cry our eyes out.

This is absolutely devastating. Now that Girl Meets World has been cancelled, we’ll never see Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard) enter into adulthood. The news of the show ending was confirmed in a series of tweets from the Girl Meets Writers Twitter account.

In their tweets, they said, “It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – We gave you our best.” (OMG. We’re so sad.)

As we previously told you, Rider Strong first hinted at a cancellation in late December, when he said the following on his podcast Literary Disco, “We finished the third season of Girl Meets World. My brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended.” At the time, the writers said nothing was official, but here we are days later, and now we have an official confirmation. It looks like it’s time to finally say goodbye to Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) — forever.

On the bright side, the series returns on Jan. 6 for a number of episodes that will conclude Season 3. Then, the Season 3 finale will air on Jan. 20 and it’s called “Girl Meets Goodbye.”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Girl Meets World ending? Tell us below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.