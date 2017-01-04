Evan Bass & Carly Waddell: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Getting Married This Year: Details

Courtesy of Instagram

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are ready to walk down the aisle! The most unexpected couple to come out of season 3 of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ dished major wedding plans, Jan. 2! See which Bachelor Nation stars will be there!

Evan Bass, 34, and Carly Waddell, 29, are solid proof that lifelong love does come out of Bachelor In Paradise. Season 3’s most comical couple will tie the knot this year, in 2017 and we couldn’t be more excited! The engaged couple looked happier than ever when they spilled major wedding details, Jan. 2. “We haven’t set a date yet, but it will be this year!”, Evan told Entertainment Tonight. OMG! Carly even confessed that she would be hunting for locations the day after they sat down with the outlet for their wedding in Napa!

Since Evan and Carly are no strangers to the camera, a televised wedding is something they’d consider. “It’s on the table,” Evan admitted. “That’s just one of those things that we have to just like work through.” There have been no public plans announced, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they decided to tie the knot in front of the world.

I love him. He is my person. He is my lobster. He is my everything. @theebass #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/FHXkSzSjw6 — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) September 7, 2016

And, what’s a BIP wedding, if the Bachelor family isn’t there, right? So, we’ll definitely be seeing some Bachelor Nation members at their special ceremony. Carly said Jade Roper, 30, (who tied the knot with Tanner Tolbert, 29, on Valentines Day in 2015) and Juelia Kinney will both be in her wedding. Jade and Tanner got engaged on the season 2 finale of BIP, and Juelia was on the second season as well.

As for Evan’s side of the wedding party? — “Wells [Adams, 31] is going to be a groomsman [and] Nick [Viall, 36] is definitely going to be a part [of it],” Evan dished. “We’ve talked about him officiating it, so I don’t know. Chris Harrison [45] and he are going to have to fight it out and then there’s people like Vinny [Ventiera, 28]… You want them all to be a part of it.” WOW! Evan even shared that Vinny would DJ their wedding.

Carly explained how she’s not all high maintenance when it comes to planning. “I told Evan, I was like, ‘Whatever you want to do. You find out what you want to do, and I’ll plan it,'” she said. “I’ve never been that girl that’s like, ‘This is my dress, these are my flowers,’ I don’t care. Like, I would marry him in a courthouse and be fine.” SO cute!

Carly and Evan had a pretty rocky start on BIP in 2016. Evan pursued the gorgeous blonde for quite some time before she finally gave him a chance. Carly didn’t seem too fond of him at all, especially when they went on a date where they had to break a record for the longest kiss ever. LOL. Then, he eventually popped the question and it was revealed that they were engaged on the season 3 finale in Sept. 2016.

After the show wrapped, Carly packed her bags and moved in with Evan and his three sons, Ensley, Liam, and Nathan, in Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s to a Evan and Carly’s 2017 Bachelor Nation wedding!

HollywoodLifers, when in 2017 do you think Carly and Evan will decide to tie the knot?! Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.