Eli Manning Mocks Teammates’ Fashion On Miami Yacht Trip: Where Are The Shorts?

It sounds like Eli Manning is slightly upset he wasn’t invited to the party. After Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and more New York Giants had a bash on a boat in Miami, Eli threw shade at his teammates by saying he was ‘disappointed’ with the way they were dressed! Really.

“I think as a team, we always pride ourselves in being well prepared,” Eli Manning, 36, told NJ.com, when talking about the pictures of Odell Beckham Jr., 24, Sterling Shepard, 23, Victor Cruz, 30, and Roger Lewis, 23, partying on a boat in Miami on Jan. 2. “So when I saw some of those pictures, I was a little disappointed just because they obviously didn’t pack accordingly.”

Uh, say what? Suddenly, Eli is no longer a two-time Super Bowl champion but the latest member of Fashion Police. “They didn’t have any shirts, obviously, and (were wearing) long pants, no shorts or flip-flops or anything,” he added. “So I’m disappointed in the packing and not being prepared for that situation.”

Supposedly, this is Eli being funny, as the room laughed after he mocked his teammates’ fashion choice. Well, he does have a point. The New York Giants wide receivers were sporting black jeans and boots while cruising around Miami, a day after they beat the Washington Redskins to secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs. The Big Blue Wreckin’ Crew looked very overdressed, whereas Eli – if he was there – would be busting out the sandals and short-shorts before diving into the water.

“I was telling people I’m the one who took the picture,” Eli added, according to ForTheWin. “They just wouldn’t let me in with my shirt off.” Aww. Eli also added that he didn’t really mind that his wide receivers were celebrating in Miami. “They’re obviously going to come in here today, get prepared and get ready for tomorrow’s practice and go out there and perform at a high level.”

Actually, why it make look like OBJ, Victor Cruz and his boys are relaxing, they might be preparing for their Wild Card game on Jan. 8. The Giants are headed north to meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, a climate that’s considerably colder than Miami. “I think they were a little low on Vitamin D,” Eli said, “getting a little sunshine, get their Vitamin D up and make sure they were healthy for the cold weather in Green Bay.”

What do you think about Eli playfully mocking his teammates’ outfits, HollywoodLifers? Funny or lame? Do you think the Giants will make it all the way to Super Bowl 51?

