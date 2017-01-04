Weight Watchers Named Easiest Diet & Best Diet For Weight Loss In 2017

Courtsy of Instagram

If you’re looking to shed pounds in 2017, Weight Watchers has been named the number one diet for weight loss for the seventh year in a row, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Weight Watchers is topping the charts in 2017, according to the Best Diets report from U.S. News & World Report, which was published on January 4.

For the seventh year in a row, Weight Watchers was named the Best Diet For Weight Loss. It also took first place as the Best Diet For Fast Weight Loss, Easiest to Follow Diet and Best Commercial Diet.

38 diets were ranked across 9 categories, including Best Diet Overall, Best Plant-Based Diet, Best Weight Loss Diet, Best Commercial Diet and more.

Celebs like Oprah, and previously Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Hudson, have praised the diet because it allows balance, “cheat foods” and it really works!

Oprah has lost 42 pounds in just over a year. Last year, she revealed she “LOVES BREAD” and has it every day. A new commercial shows her eating pasta and drinking wine — that’s the beauty of Weight Watchers.

Their new SmartPoints system gives you a daily allotment of points, as well as a weekly allotment. You must balance between low fat, high protein foods like chicken (low points) and cookies (higher points). You can eat more if you make healthier choices. It’s definitely a lifestyle plan rather than a diet, and recommends you aim to lose 1-2 pounds a week.

Their Beyond The Scale program focuses on that healthy lifestyle, and new data shows that members lost 15 percent more weight in their first two months than the previous WW program.

There are tons of easy recipes that sound AMAZING — chewy marshmallow-peanut popcorn bars, Mexican chicken skillet, bacon wrapped asparagus, pumpkin pie tarts — the list goes on!

Oprah posted a photo on December 26, and wrote: “Happy morning after🎄. Hot out of the oven jalapeño cheese bagels. 10 points WW .. worth it! #ilovebread.”

Of course, working out and living an active life gives you more points for eating and drinking — it’s all about balance!

I’ve tried Weight Watchers in the past with great success and I’m going to follow the program again this year!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try to lose weight on Weight Watchers this year?

