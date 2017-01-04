Drake’s Shocking Public Diss To Rihanna In Front Of Jennifer Lopez

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Drake’s got a new vibe! During his big New Year’s Eve night out with Jennifer Lopez, the ‘One Dance’ singer reportedly threw major shade at his ex, Rihanna. Eek!

Drake, 30, definitely took the phrase “out with the old, in with the new” seriously on December 31, which he spent with his new fling, Jennifer Lopez, 46. The superstar hosted and performed at Hakkasan in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, and with J.Lo watching from her VIP seat, he totally dissed his ex, Rihanna, 28, claims Us Weekly.

During his 40-minute set, Drake started performing “Work”, his 2016 hit with Rihanna, but then stopped the song so that he could move on, the report claims. “That was the vibe for 2016,” he allegedly told the amped up crowd. Was that Drake’s way of letting everyone know he’s got a new “vibe” for 2017 — aka J.Lo? Hmm!

Despite the diss, Jennifer was spotted cheering Drake on from her own VIP table on the side of the stage. The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship at a Winter Wonderland party where they were crowned “prom” king and queen, and were even caught on video dancing to a song that is rumored to be their first music collaboration.

