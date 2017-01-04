Drake & Jennifer Lopez: Their Romantic Nights Inside Her Bel Air Estate

Things are heating up FAST for Jennifer Lopez and Drake — and what we’ve seen from them publicly is just the beginning! The lovebirds have also been spending a LOT of time together in private, and it’s helped them connect on an entirely new level, according to a new report. Get the scoop on their sweet nights spent together here!

When they’re not at the club in Las Vegas or dancing the night away at a makeshift prom, Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are getting their romance on behind closed doors! The two have been spending nights together at Jen’s home in Bel-Air, and quickly learning just how much they have in common, according to Us Weekly.

“They listen to music and talk a lot,” an insider tells the mag. “They’re both single, attractive and have a lot in common, so it’s natural. They really like each other.” As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, Drake and J.Lo’s relationship started during one of these evenings together, when they were working on new music. “They spent hours and hours talking — talking about everything until the wee hours of the morning,” our source revealed. “That’s when Jennifer started to look at Drake differently.” They also had one of their sexy sleepovers after attending a Winter Wonderland dance on Dec. 29 — oo la la!

Us Weekly also reports that the rapper and singer’s romance is the “real deal,” and not a publicity stunt to promote their upcoming collaboration, as many have speculated. It certainly doesn’t seem like they’re faking — they looked totally in love while slow dancing and even sharing a kiss at the dance just last week! Plus, the 47-year-old cancelled her New Year’s Eve appearance in Miami just to join Drizzy in Sin City. That says a lot!

